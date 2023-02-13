<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
2nd Street Second Chances program providing walk-in hours for legal assistance

PITTSFIELD — 2nd Street Second Chances will be offering weekly walk-in hours for formerly incarcerated persons from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning on Thursday. The program is located at 264 Second St. in Pittsfield.

The free sessions will provide formerly incarcerated persons advice on the following topics:

• How to appropriately interact with law enforcement to avoid escalation.

• What information about a criminal record must be shared with prospective employers.

• What information about a person’s criminal history is required to be disclosed to a landlord.

• Whether a criminal record may be sealed or expunged.

• The impact of criminal records on securing affordable housing and/or employment, and whether Community Legal Aid (CLA) can be of assistance

CLA provides free civil legal services to low-income and elderly residents of Central and Western Massachusetts. Information: communitylegal.org.

