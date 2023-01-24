2nd Street Second Chances program opens office in North Adams

PITTSFIELD — 2nd Street Second Chances, a program that helps formerly incarcerated people readjust to society, has partnered with Community Legal Aid to open additional office space at 33 Main St. in North Adams.
The office suite will be shared with CLA, which currently uses the space as a satellite office.
Expanding to North Adams will allow the program to bring services closer to where its clients live, according to Executive Director Jason Cuyler.
Beginning Feb. 1, 2nd Street will meet with clients by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 413-443-7220, ext. 1275.