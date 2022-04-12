6 financial decisions to make for your car

When it comes to your car, you want to make sure you're making the best decisions, especially when it involves finances. For car-related expenses, these would be about the repairs, insurance and depreciation your car will take throughout its life. Here are six financial decisions that you need to make for your car. You can ensure that you are getting the most out of your vehicle by following these tips.
1) Consider Getting an Extended Warranty
When you buy a new car, you generally can purchase an extended warranty. For an additional fee, an extended warranty will cover repairs or replacement for a certain period after your standard warranty expires.
While some people view extended warranties as nothing more than a waste of money, you’ll find several benefits to having one. First of all, an extended warranty can provide peace of mind in knowing that you'll be covered if something goes wrong with your car. Secondly, it can save you money in the long run by covering the cost of expensive repairs. And finally, it can allow you to get your car serviced by the dealership rather than a local mechanic. The best extended car warranty providers even offer bonus features like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.
If you're thinking about getting an extended warranty for your car, do your research and shop around for the best deal. Many reputable companies offer extended warranties, so take your time to find one that fits your needs.
2) Get Car Insurance
Most states require drivers to have some form of car insurance. Car insurance protects you financially if you're in an accident by covering the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle and, in some cases, medical expenses. You're also protected if your car is stolen or vandalized.
If you finance your car, your lender will also require you to have insurance. Even if it's not required in your state, it's good to have car insurance. No one knows when an accident will happen, and it's always better to be prepared. Car insurance is relatively inexpensive compared to the catastrophic costs resulting from an accident. When shopping for car insurance, compare rates from multiple insurers to get the best possible price.
3) Conduct Regular Car Maintenance
It's no secret that owning a car can be expensive. There are plenty of ways to spend your hard-earned cash, whether on gas, insurance, or repairs. However, one expense that is often overlooked is preventive maintenance.
Performing regular maintenance tasks on your car—such as oil changes, tire rotation, and brake inspection — can help keep your vehicle running smoothly and prevent more serious (and expensive) problems down the road. In addition, taking care of your car will help you retain its value and last longer. So next time you're debating whether or not to skip that oil change, remember that regular car maintenance can save you money in the long run.
4) Build an Emergency Car Fund
Regardless of whether your car is brand new or has been with you for several years already, expect its components to encounter trouble at some point. When something goes wrong, it's essential to have the money on hand to pay for repairs. Otherwise, you may be forced to take out a loan or put the repairs on a credit card, which can end up costing you more in the long run. To avoid this financial pitfall, create an emergency fund specifically for your car. That way, you'll have the money to fix it without resorting to debt when something does go wrong.
A good rule of thumb is to save up enough money to cover one month of car expenses. However, the amount you ultimately decide to save is up to you. Just be sure that whatever amount you choose is what you can comfortably afford.
5) Be Smart About Using Your Car
Your car is a significant financial investment, so it's essential to be smart about how you use and care for it. For example, driving recklessly will put your safety at risk and lead to expensive repairs if you get into an accident. In addition, being mindful of how often you drive and the routes you take can help prolong the life of your car and save you money on gas. If you live in a city, consider taking public transportation or riding a bike to work instead of driving. This is better for the environment, but it can also help you save money on gas and parking.
Lastly, always ensure your tires are properly inflated and your engine is running smoothly. Small things like these can make a big difference in the long run by helping improve your car's fuel efficiency and prevent expensive repairs.
6) Know When to Get a New Car
Even with proper maintenance, your car will eventually reach the end of its life. When this happens, you'll need to decide whether to get a new car or keep your current one. There are several factors to consider when making this decision, such as the cost of repairs, the value of your car, and your financial situation.
If the cost of repairs is close to or more than the value of your car, it's probably time to start shopping for a new one. But if your car is still in good condition and you can afford the repairs, you may want to keep it for a while longer. Ultimately, whether or not to get a new car is a personal one that depends on your specific circumstances.
The Bottom Line
By following these simple tips, you can save yourself a lot of money and stress down the road. So be sure to keep them in mind the next time you're making a financial decision about your car.