PITTSFIELD — Most local learning programs have been upended by the coronavirus, but the pandemic has actually caused one such Berkshire initiative to thrive.
The Osher Life Long Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College was forced to pivot from in-person only classes to a totally remote model because of COVID-19. But the change in methods has paid off in an unexpected way.
In a period where membership at similar Osher Institute programs across the country has declined by an average of 30 percent, according to Berkshire OLLI Executive Director Megan Whilden, both membership and programming in Berkshire County’s OLLI program are currently at all-time highs.
“The big picture was a big challenge and we were able to transform our response,” Whilden said.
Whilden was unable to provide OLLI’s exact membership figures because “it changes every month,” she said. But Whilden said membership in OLLI is up 10 percent from this time last year, and that the program had as many as 1,400 members this summer. With classes completely online now, Whilden said the Berkshire OLLI group currently has members in 26 states including two that live in Hawaii. As of 2018, the Osher Life Long Learning Institute operated 121 life long learning programs at colleges and universities across the country, with 10 located in Massachusetts.
“I have to remember to put our events in Eastern Standard Time,” Whilden said, referring to OLLI’s online schedule of upcoming events.
One of this year’s OLLI events, this summer’s interview with CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, even attracted an international audience, with some viewers tuning in from as far away as Australia and South Africa, Whilden said.
Unlike in previous years, OLLI is also able to provide enough programming to fill the five semesters that it traditionally operates each calendar year (OLLI schedules single semesters during the spring, fall and winter, then runs two sessions in the summer).
“We’re bigger than we’ve ever been,” Whilden said.
OLLI’s winter semester begins Jan. 19 and four of the classes are already sold out, Wilden said. Next week, OLLI will hold three free one-session author talks, a session on COVID-19 Tuesday, a discussion with former state Secretary of Elder Affairs Alice Bonner on Wednesday and author Roselle Chartock of Great Barrington discussing her new book, “The Jewish World of Elvis Presley” on Friday, which would have been The King’s 86th birthday. A fourth free session, a conversation with Lawyer Fred Gray, who represented Civil Rights figures Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Elvis Presley died in 1977, but if he were still alive he wouldn’t feel completely out of place in the Berkshire OLLI program. The average age of OLLI members in the Berkshire program is between mid-60 and mid-70, Whilden said, but the Berkshire program has had members in their 90s (there is no age requirement for joining an OLLI group, but the curriculum is designed for those over the age of 50, according to Whilden).
This is an age group that wasn’t exactly weaned on technology, which makes the growth that happened in the Berkshire OLLI program in 2020 even more remarkable. The group was already conducting registration for the spring semester when the pandemic hit.
“We shut down like everybody else in mid-March and started looking at how to place classes online,” Whilden said. “We began working with volunteers and members and trained hundreds of OLLI members to use Zoom..... The good thing is that we’re a community of life long learners so people were willing. We didn’t know if people would be willing but the online classes have been very successful.
“It wasn’t easy and we didn’t know if was going to work, but it did work and it’s been somewhat of a lifesaver,” she said.
Barbara Lane, the president of the Berkshire OLLI group’s board of directors, said the switch to an all-remote format was done out of necessity.
“We were faced with going online from one day to the next, just making a literal U-turn, or temporarily closing down,” Lane said. “We never even considered the possibility of shutting down for a period of time.
“Prior to this we had had discussions about and had begun thinking about what it could be like to go online at some point in the future, “Lane said. “But the pandemic really made it a necessity. Everybody from our staff, our members and our lecturers got right behind it. We were just going to make it happen.”
Lane credited both staffers and members with being able to quickly adapt to a new technology that many of them had never used before.
“We’re affiliated with BCC and they had a Zoom account, but most of our staff had little, if any, prior experience in Zoom and most of the membership hadn’t either,” she said. “So it was just a question of the staff taking it upon themselves in a very short period of time to just become comfortable enough with Zoom that they could provide the kind of tech support we would need.”
The challenges caused some of the already scheduled lecturers to drop out, “but others said, ‘I’ll do the best I can,’” Lane said.
“We had to have online crash courses for our membership,” she said. “Some of us didn’t even know how to link on to Zoom let alone participate.”
This year’s experiences have also helped OLLI prepare for the future.
“Up until now all the classes we had were all in person which meant if any of our members got to the point where they could no longer travel to classes we couldn’t offer them anything,” Lane said. “Now we’re thinking about offering a mix of in-person and online classes as a way for our members to stay involved.
This year’s winter and spring semesters will only offer online programming, but Lane said it’s possible a hybrid model could go into effect later in 2021.
“We’re all of a certain age to begin with, and a certain percentage of us live alone,” Lane said. “It’s really opened our eyes to what we can do in the future and to keep our members involved indefinitely.”