AAA Northeast will conduct three public vaccination clinics in Massachusetts next week, with one scheduled for West Springfield on Wednesday. That clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, at 17 Town Way.
At all three locations, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for people who need a first or second dose or booster shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also will be available as an option for people who still need a first dose.
The clinics are being offered to AAA Northeast employees, their families and members of the public age 12 and older. Participants will be required to wear masks at the clinics.
The two other clinics will take place in North Andover on Monday and in Avon on Tuesday. The hours for are 8 a.m. to noon at both sites.
Information: Northeast.aaa.com.