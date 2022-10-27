AAA Northeast, Innovative Studio partnering on electric vehicles initiative

BOSTON — AAA Northeast in collaboration with Innovation Studio, is launching an accelerator program to support local startup founders within AAA Northeast’s territory who are developing and scaling new automotive solutions.
Driving 2043 is the inaugural program for this collaboration, which seeks to identify solutions that support the transition to electric vehicles. It will offer intensive training for up to 10 entrepreneurs interested in developing mobility-based solutions that will shape the next 20 years.
The application process closes on Dec. 7. Successful applicants will be notified in December, and training will begin on Jan. 17. The training program will culminate with a public “Pitch Night” on March 23 , when the startups will pitch their solutions for an opportunity to be named the most viable technology.
AAA Northeast operates 71 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York. Information: AAAnortheast.com.