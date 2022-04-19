AAA Northeast and Students Against Destructive Decisions have partnered on an initiative to educate youth on the risks of marijuana-impaired driving.
The primary focus of the partnership is the delivery of peer-to-peer education by SADD’s student leaders utilizing a curriculum developed by AAA Northeast called “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana & Driving.”
The curriculum, endorsed by Brown University’s School of Public Health, addresses the effects of THC on the developing teenage brain; research-based information on increased crash risks for marijuana-impaired drivers; and the physical and cognitive processes affected by marijuana use
The two organizations will hold a web event at 3 p.m. Wednesday on SADD and AAA’s social media channels to address marijuana-impaired driving. The speakers will include Trooper Peter Pollard, a drug recognition expert from the Massachusetts State Police.
Information: AAA.com/ShiftingGears, SADD.org.