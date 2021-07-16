PITTSFIELD — With certified public accountant Christine Arace having joined the firm, Fenton Quinn PC of Pittsfield has changed its corporate name to Killeen Arace & Quinn PC. Arace has joined Ryan Killeen and Sheri Quinn as managing partners of the firm. Killeen Arace & Quinn now has four certified public accountants, including William Fenton, and eight support staff members
Killeen Arace & Quinn specializes in tax preparation services, which include corporate, individual, nonprofit and trust returns, along with assurance and advisory services; bookkeeping, accounting and Quickbooks/Sage assistance.