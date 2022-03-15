WORCESTER — Katie Acker was recently named to the newly created position of health equity program manager at Fallon Health of Worcester, which supplies services in Berkshire County.
Acker has more than 13 years’ experience in health care and brings a unique perspective to the position having held various leadership roles both in the United States and as a volunteer with the U.S. Peace Corps.
She previously served as a health promotion specialist, for government programs for Fallon from 2018 to 2021. Before that, Acker managed community health education programs in both Seattle and Boston. She also spent two years as a community health and development volunteer with the U.S. Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic while attaining her master of public health from the University of Washington. Acker also holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Marymount University.