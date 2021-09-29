SHEFFIELD — Author, lawyer, and activist Julian Aguon will deliver the 41st Annual E.F. Schumacher Lecture, “Felled by Beauty: Guam and the End of American Empire” at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The event, held by the Schumacher Center for a New Economics, is free, but will be held virtually.
The event will also include an introduction by award winning journalist Naomi Klein and a question and answer session with Aguon and Lisa Linda Natividad, a professor of social work at the University of Guam. Questions/information/registration:centerforaneweconomics.com.