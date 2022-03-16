WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Scholarship Committee has made applications available for a $1,000 communications scholarship that it will award this year.
The scholarship is awarded to one or more Western Massachusetts high school seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts beginning in September.
Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to the club, postmarked by April 15. The scholarship will be awarded in May, and the recipient will be recognized at the club’s Creative Awards show in September.
Information: 413-342-0533; adclubwm.org.