United Aircraft Technologies is using its aircraft technology in motor vehicles, a pilot program that is the first of its kind in North America

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield aerospace company is now testing technology it developed for aircraft on motor vehicles.
United Aircraft Technologies has formed a pilot program with the city of Madison, Wis., to test its Electric Health Usage Monitoring System on a diesel-powered city ambulance and fire truck. The pilot program, the first of its kind in North America, begins at the end of July and will last six months.
The monitoring system that UAT is testing in Wisconsin is similar to the one that it developed for aircraft. The U.S. Army liked this system so much last year that it awarded UAT a $1.5 million contract to develop it for a new line of helicopters.
"It's the same thing," said UAT's CEO/President Evaguel Rhysing. "We just rebranded them."
For aircraft, UAT developed a lightweight plastic clamp to replace the heavier metal clamps that hold wiring in place. The plastic clamps are one-fifth the weight of the metal ones, and are designed to improve fuel economy and simplify maintenance.
In Wisconsin, the Electric Health Usage Monitoring System's plastic clamps will be wrapped around the bundle of electrical wiring in each of these two emergency vehicles and will monitor the wiring's performance.
The software in UAT's Electric Health Usage Monitoring System can identify both leaks and the breaks that can occur in electrical wiring systems in both vehicles quicker and more efficiently.
"It will monitor the current going through the wire," Rhysing said, "so there are no leaks.
"This will be the first electrical diagnosis system that works with any vehicle in an emergency vehicle," Rhysing said.
UAT, which originally formed in Troy, N.Y., developed its aircraft technology with the help of $25,000 in seed money that it received in 2019 for winning the inaugural Berkshire Manufacturing Innovation Challenge hosted by small business accelerator Lever Inc. of North Adams. Rhysing and her husband, Daryian, UAT's chief technology officer, own and run the firm. Daryian spent 20 years as a military aircraft mechanic before he and his wife started UAT.
In 2021, UAT relocated most of its operations to Pittsfield after receiving a $300,000 tax incentive package from the city of Pittsfield. Since then, UAT has received the U.S. Army contract and moved its Pittsfield operations from Newell Street to a larger location on North Street.
Putting the technology that it has developed for aircraft into motor vehicles was a company goal.
"It was always part of our plan," Evaguel Rhysing said. "We always said, back when we did Lever, that anywhere there's wiring there's an application. We are still working on aerospace."
The pilot program began after the Rhysings met Mahanth Joishy, the city of Madison's fleet superintendent, through contacts they made at a New York City trade show last year.
Madison has 14 fire stations that serve a population of more than 250,000. Two years ago, the Madison Fire Department placed the first electric fire truck into active duty in North America.
"We've been working on this for a couple of months," Rhysing said. "For us this is to see how it performs in emergency vehicles. For them, it's to understand what's really happening with their vehicles because something could be affected that they fixed where the source could be electrical."