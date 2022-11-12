Adam Rice named business partner of Pittsfield accounting firm

PITTSFIELD — Adam Rice has been named a business partner of the accounting firm Killeen Arace & Quinn PC.
A U.S. Army veteran, Rice holds both an accounting degree and MBA from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. After completing his degrees, Rice earned the enrolled agent, and certified public accountant designations.
A Berkshire County native who lives in Pittsfield, Rice most recently owned and operated ATW Accounting. Prior to his private practice, he worked as an accountant for a real estate firm, and public accounting as well as an adjunct accounting professor at MCLA.