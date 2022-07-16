ADAMS — Chief Information Officer Kathy Luczynski has retired from Adams Community Bank, which has also promoted four members of its senior staff.
Luczynski's planned retirement was effective June 30. Luczynski spent 15 years at the bank beginning in 2007 when she was named senior vice president with oversight of technology, security and deposit operations. In 2017, Luczynski assumed the additional responsibility of the bank's compliance and bank secrecy departments; in 2021, she developed the bank’s fraud department.
Dawn Canales has been promoted to serve in Luczynski’s position as senior vice president, chief information officer. She joined Adams Community Bank in 2013 as an information systems analyst. Canales has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, an associate degree in computer information systems, and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.
Laurie Boudreau has been promoted to senior vice president, compliance and risk. She began her career with the bank in 1989 as a teller, and held positions in accounting and auditing before becoming compliance officer in 2008. Boudreau holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Andre Charbonneau has been promoted to executive vice president. He joined Adams Community Bank in 2009 as treasurer and chief financial officer, before becoming chief operating officer in 2017. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Western New England University.
Vice President of Accounting Tess Sorrentino has taken on the additional role of chief financial officer. She has previously held positions in the bank's compliance and business development areas. Sorrentino holds a degree from Saint Anselm College and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.