Adams Community Bank earns an 'outstanding' rating from FDIC

ADAMS — Adams Community Bank has received a rating of “outstanding” from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for the Community Reinvestment Act in their recently completed evaluation.
The bank was among only four of 66 financial institutions evaluated to be rated the highest outstanding rating. The CRA is a law established to encourage insured depository institutions to help meet the local credit needs of the communities in which they are chartered, including low-and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operations.
The bank did well in all three facets of the CRA exam, including lending in, investing in, and service in their communities, according to bank president Charles O’Brien. “We have increased loans by nearly $200 million, or 37 percent, in the past three years while lending in every census tract in Berkshire County. In this same period, our charitable contributions were approximately one million dollars in donations," he said.
“Each employee within the bank deserves credit for achieving this distinguished rating," said Dawn Lampiasi, AVP retail loan and CRA officer.
In 2021 alone, Adams Community Bank employees volunteered 2,048 hours of their time participating on various boards and at community events.