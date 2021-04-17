ADAMS — Samantha Tanner and Julie Zdon have joined Adams Community Bank as branch managers, while Jolene Racine has been promoted to senior deposit system analyst.
Tanner joins as assistant vice president/branch officer of the bank’s Williamstown branch. She will manage the Williamstown location and serve as the digital branch manager, overseeing product profitability and deepening relationships.
Tanner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keene State College.
Zdon joins as branch officer of the bank’s Cheshire branch. She has over 15 years of banking experience, and previously managed Berkshire Bank’s location on Elm Street in Pittsfield.
Zdon holds a degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Racine, who joined the bank as a teller in July 2009, previously served as operations officer. In her new role, she will supervise the deposit operations department, and oversee enhancements to digital products and services.
Racine holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elmira College.