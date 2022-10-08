Adams Community Bank names Kara Clark and Don Disbrow branch officers

ADAMS — Kara Clark and Don Disbrow have been named branch officers of Adams Community Bank’s offices in Lenox and Lee, respectively.
Clark was promoted to the position. She began her tenure with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a customer service representative in Williamstown. After developing extensive knowledge of the banks services and products in two years of customer service, she was promoted to assistant branch manager in Lee.
Disbrow joins the bank from Carr Hardware, where he served as general manager for several locations, including the chain’s Lee store. He has a strong familiarity with the community and its people, substantial sales knowledge and years of experience.
“I’m pleased to welcome Don to the Adams Community Bank family and proud of Kara for stepping into her new role," said Adams Community Bank President and CEO Charles P. O'Brien in a prepared statement. "Both bring a passion for their communities and will help build our South County connection.”