Adams Community Bank spends 18 months scouting, then opens its first branch in Pittsfield

ADAMS — Adams Community Bank has expanded into Berkshire County’s largest municipality by opening its first branch in Pittsfield.
The branch operates in the Stop & Shop Plaza at 660 Merrill Road.
Bank President Charles P. O’Brien said the bank worked for 18 months to find the right spot.
“Our focus was on finding the right location and team to open a full-service branch in Pittsfield,” said O’Brien, a former chairman of the Massachusetts Bankers Association.
When the bank unveiled its reorganization plan last year, it also said it was interested in opening a branch in Great Barrington. The bank's last expansion occurred seven years ago when it purchased the former Lenox National Bank.
The new Pittsfield branch is led by branch officer Julie Zdon, who has 17 years of banking experience. She is supported by four community bankers, Ava Joy, José Aguilar Lopez, Alexa Durant and Nicole Superneau. Jay Ogle, Adams Community Bank’s development officer, is also based in the Pittsfield branch.
The new branch has interactive teller machines that provide a two-way video conference between the user and a bank employee. The technology allows customers to make loan payments, deposits, cash checks, complete credit card payments, redeem coin machine receipts, and more.
Opening a branch in Pittsfield was one of the bank’s goals when it reorganized its business model in April 2021 to create Community Bancorp of the Berkshires.
Under the reorganization plan, Adams Community Bank went from being a mutual savings bank to a capital stock savings bank.
Under the current format, 100 percent of the bank’s outstanding shares of stock are owned by Community Bancorp of the Berkshires Inc. All of the bank’s stock is controlled by the mutual holding company, which is Community Bancorp of the Berkshires, MHC.
“The bank’s overall goals remain unchanged,” O’Brien said. “Adams Community Bank will continue to serve the people and businesses in Berkshire County, take great care of its customers and communities, offer the best technology, and have a branch network that makes it easy for customers to do business with the bank.”
Adams Community Bank was founded in 2011 when Adams Co-operative Bank and South Adams Saving Bank, two of the Berkshire's oldest community financial institutions, merged. Adams Community Bank has eight other branches, two in Adams, and one each in Cheshire, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, North Adams and Williamstown.
.