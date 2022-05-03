Adams Community Bank reached record levels in many key financial areas in 2021, including growth in assets, loans and deposits, President and CEO Charles O’Brien announced at the annual meeting of the bank’s newly formed parent company, Community Bancorp of the Berkshires, MHC, which took place at McCann Technical School in North Adams.
The bank recorded $891 million in assets, $663 million in loans, and $792 million in deposits last year, O'Brien said. The bank also achieved record net income levels in 2021, as earnings totaled $4.2 million.
O’Brien, along with Senior Vice President Kathy Luczynski, also recognized the efforts of a team of employees who refined and updated the bank’s culture benchmarks during 2021. The bank’s culture of positivity has been in place for more than a decade and is credited as a driving force in our sustained growth.
The new mutual holding company was formed on Jan. 1 with Adams Community Bank being a subsidiary. The bank will be opening branches in Pittsfield later in 2022 and Great Barrington in 2023.