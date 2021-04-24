ADAMS — Elena Tucker, Michael Gwozdz, Tess Sorrentino, Karen Sargent and Jake Dabrowski all recently were promoted by Adams Community Bank.
Tucker has been promoted to senior vice president/human resources and payroll officer. She started at the bank in September 2012, as human resources manager, was promoted to HR and payroll officer in 2014, then became vice president in January 2015.
Gwozdz has been promoted to vice president/retail operations. He started his career as a teller at the former South Adams Savings Bank in September 2001.
He also has served as IRA coordinator, senior operations administrator and retail operations officer.
Sorrentino has been promoted to vice president/accounting and controller. She began her full-time career at the former Lenox National Bank in September 2007, as a loan assistant, and held roles as vice president/compliance officer, and vice president/business development before transitioning to vice president of accounting in December 2017.
Sargent has been promoted to assistant vice president/branch officer of Lee and Lenox. She was hired by Adams Community Bank in April 2019, as branch manager of the bank’s Lenox office, and later took on the additional role of managing the Lee branch.
Dabrowski has moved to assistant vice president/retail business development officer. He joined Adams Community Bank in 2010 and has transferred from managing the bank’s Williamstown branch.