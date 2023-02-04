Adams Community Bank promotes nine employees in main office

ADAMS — Adams Community Bank has promoted nine employees who work in the bank's operations center.
Becky Crouse has been promoted to vice president BSA Officer. She joined the bank 22 years ago as a teller. Throughout the years, she’s earned various financial certificates and diplomas and has received multiple promotions. She is currently enrolled in the New England School for Financial Studies.
Renelle Moser has been promoted to marketing and communication officer. Moser rejoined the bank six years ago as a marketing specialist and, in 2020, was promoted to marketing manager. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Eddie Roireau was promoted to retail operations manager. Roireau brought nine years of banking experience with him when he joined the bank in 2021 as a retail support and quality assurance specialist.
Komeja Green was promoted to senior IT project lead. Green joined the bank as a teller in 2019 and was promoted in 2020 to IT project lead. She is in the process of obtaining a project management certificate from Syracuse University.
Melanie Rowland has been promoted to senior payment processor. Rowland has 17 years of banking experience, including nine years at Adams Community Bank. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in economics from MCLA.
Pat Albareda has been promoted to senior deposit operations support. She joined the bank 13 years ago, has worked as a teller in multiple branches and was recently promoted from deposit operations support. Albareda is a member of the Adams Lions Club.
Jenna Laughlin and Andrea Stump were both promoted to senior loan processors. Laughlin began her career with the bank seven years ago as a loan processor. Stump started her career with the bank 11 years ago as a customer service representative, and was most recently promoted from loan processor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and also serves on the ProAdams Board.
Jess Robinson has been promoted to IT help desk specialist. She joined the bank seven years ago as a teller, and has spent time at multiple branches. In 2022, she was promoted to community banker II. Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree from MCLA and participates in various volunteer efforts, including coaching youth sports.