ADAMS — Adams Community Bank has been designated a preferred lender through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Preferred Lender Program.
This status is only given to banks with a history of successfully processing and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans. Other factors considered include performance, loan volume, and explicit knowledge of SBA policies and procedures.
Advantages include control over the approval process, which can cut four to six weeks off an SBA loan’s turnaround time, and more flexible terms and conditions.
The status term lasts two years, and then the lender must go through a recertification process.
Information: adamscommunity.com.