ADAMS — Adams native Anna Apoian, the food service director at the Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District in California, recently was named the national director of the year by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association.
Apoian was honored at a virtual event May 5.
The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Apoian led her team in reopening schools for meal distribution as the county guidelines changed.
She was first to start pantry-style meal distribution with assistance from the superintendents, executive board administrators, board members, local churches and police in distributing meals at two drive-up locations.
More than 5,000 households in the area benefited from this outreach.
Apoian also started an “Extra Eats” program, which included food for suppers and snacks.
The School Nutrition Association, founded in 1946, is a national, nonprofit professional organization that represents 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country.