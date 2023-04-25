Adams Tavern and Inn closes after just two months in business

ADAMS — A mere two months after opening, the Adams Tavern and Inn, at the former Haflinger Haus, is closed.
“It’s with deep regret that we are closing our doors effective today,” the restaurant posted on Facebook on Sunday. “We have worked hard to try to make a comfortable, friendly environment where everyone can come and enjoy a meal and a drink. Unfortunately we cannot continue to operate without enough business to justify it.”
Don Sommer sold the Haflinger Haus, at 17 Commercial St., in August for $375,000. The former mansion — erected by the Noble family around 1910 in the Greek Revival-style, with towering white columns — has served as a private home, an inn and as a rest home. Sommer bought it in 2011 when it faced foreclosure. He sold to 97 Commercial Street LLC, whose registered agent is Ken Dedominici.
Having a restaurant back in the stately building delighted residents in local Facebook groups. But, Dedominici told The Eagle on Monday, the money didn’t make sense.
“I don’t want to put more money in. It doesn’t generate enough revenue to cover its cost,” he said. “People said, ‘Adams needs a place like this.’ And I reacted recently saying, ‘It doesn’t, believe me. Not yet.’”
Two people from the area, Nannette Reid and Billy Carr, were leasing the space and running the restaurant. Dedominici said the closing is through no fault of theirs.
“They did a great job of getting it all together, but it’s a difficult business,” he said. “The economy affects things. People came, and they liked it, but it would have had to draw people from other towns, and it probably didn’t.”
Dedominici said he thinks an owner-operator would be better for the space. He hasn’t yet done anything with the six rooms comprising the inn. He’s open to all offers, including selling the building.
“I have an innkeeper’s license, liquor license, entertainment license, victualer’s license, everything’s ready to operate, but it’s just not my business,” he said.
Dedominici told The Eagle in February that he bought the property initially in part to house employees of his ALADCO Linen company, which is also on Commercial Street. He did not intend to have a restaurant in the building.
Sunday’s Facebook post generated dozens of shares and comments to the effect of, “The restaurant didn’t have enough time to establish itself.”
“I don’t have two years to put money into a place to have it work,” Dedominici said. “I appreciate all the work done by all the people and employees there, and the people who did support it. It’s a shame it’s not going to be there.”