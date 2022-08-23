ADAMS — Adams Theater has launched a crowdfund campaign to support programming for 2023. The campaign began Aug. 20 and will end with a benefit concert at the theater from Two Piano Journey on Nov. 11.
Campaign contributions will be used to support the design, development, engineering, marketing, programming, legal, insurance, and utility expenses to kick off season 2023, with the majority going toward hiring local service providers.
Information: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/adams-theater/campaigns/4855.