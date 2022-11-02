Adams Theater receives $800k for infrastructure improvements

ADAMS — The Adams Theater has received an $800,000 grant from the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development’s Community One Stop for Growth program to fund infrastructure improvements.
The funding will allow the theater to develop a programmatic vision for 2023 It will provide funding for electric and HVAC upgrades, a new roof with solar panels and an accessible new floor to welcome all members of the community. This funding bridges a critical gap needed in order for the building to receive its certificate of occupancy as a four-season venue.
The theater will be holding a benefit concert on Nov. 11 with Two Piano Journey, a mother and son concert pianist team who are on a tour to raise money for charitable causes.
To provide direction and insight, the theater has also established an artistic advisory boards. Its members include Carolyn Brooks; Reggie Carter; Stacy Cochran; George LeMaitre and Pat Fietta; Jodi Joseph; Susan Killam; Matti Kovler; Chris Kuo; Melissa Silverstein; Nana Simopoulous and Caryn Heilman; David Tochterman; and Joe Wheaton.