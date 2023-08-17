Adams welcomes its first recreational pot dispensary

ADAMS — The first legal marijuana store in town opened this summer.

Indica Cannabis, located at 127 Columbia St., had its official town ribbon-cutting Friday. Owner Kerry Raheb had been trying to make this recreational cannabis dispensary a reality since 2021.

Raheb told The Eagle in early March that he thought the store could be open within a month. It took closer to three months from that point, though Raheb does not characterize it as a delay. He described the timeline by email on Wednesday as “simply the process.”

Although there was initially some consternation among the public about Raheb’s past as an investment banker, and his short stint in politics, the town has supported his efforts.

Raheb has said the store will give $15,000 to the town in the first year of operation, $20,000 in the second and $25,000 in the third, as well as a percentage of the store’s profits.

Raheb has also spoken about hiring 11 people, almost all of whom are from Adams, to help run the store.

Indica is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.