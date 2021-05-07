PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has added three more sessions to its virtual “Business Boost” series of webinars that began May 3. They include “Managing Your Business Finances" on June 14; “Family Business Succession Planning” on June 28; and “Local Supply Chain Development” on July 26. All three sessions will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The other sessions in the series are “Branding for the Millennial Market” on May 17 and “How Regional Trends Can Impact Your Business” on June 1. They will also take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. All workshops are free and open to the public. Previous sessions will be available on 1Berkshire’s website following editing. Information: 1berkshire.com.