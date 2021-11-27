DALTON — Stephanie Adornetto has been named director and lead teacher at Dalton Cooperative Nursery School, also known as DCNS and Dalton Preschool. She will replace Paula Harris, who has resigned from that position, effective Dec. 16.
Harris, who had served as the school's director and lead teacher for six years, will continue as a member of the teaching staff.
Adornetto, a seasoned educator with more than 20 years of experience in early childhood education, formerly served as early child coordinator at the Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield. She has eight years of preschool teaching experience, including four at Bear Care in Dalton. She joined Dalton Cooperative Nursery School in September.
Adornetto holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in human development, with a minor in early education, from Lesley University in Cambridge, and an associate degree in early childhood education from Greenfield Community College. She is certified to teach prekindergarten through second grade.
Adornetto holds a family credential certificate from Tufts University, and is certified to facilitate parent training.