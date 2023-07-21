Prime Italian Steakhouse & Bar in Lenox is closing after 35 years

LENOX — Prime Italian Steakhouse & Bar, the longest continuously operated, family-owned restaurant in the downtown business district, is closing after 35 years.

Its 15 Franklin St. building is on the real estate market for $2,450,000.

The Gallo family, which established the business as Antonio’s Ristorante before it was renovated and rebranded in 2004, announced the official closing in a recent Facebook post. Prime had been closed for its annual winter break since last January.

The family had aimed to lease the business to a restaurant operator while retaining the building just off Main Street, across from Haven Cafe. But with no leaseholder emerging, the doors remained closed for the spring and summer tourism season.

“We changed gears and decided to close permanently,” according to the Gallo family’s statement signed by Caterina, Anthony, Tina, Gennaro, Maria, Luca and Marcello.

The restaurant was opened in 1988 by Antonio and Caterina Gallo and turned over to their son, Gennaro, in 2005. This past January, Carol Gallo told The Eagle that “everyone’s looking to retire” but that the family intended to keep the real estate while seeking a leaseholder. The restaurant seated 70 in the main dining room and bar, as well as 60 more diners in the outdoor patio.

“Antonio and Caterina have shifted into a well-deserved retirement, while Gennaro is happily planning his next chapter,” the Facebook post stated. “Over the past few months, circumstances led to the natural decision to retire rather than to reopen.”

Gennaro “Jerry” Gallo was not available for comment this week.

Now, the property is being offered as a restaurant or other commercial venture on the ground floor and two residential units above. Each unit includes two bedrooms, a full bath and fully equipped kitchen, according to the listing by Jeffrey Loholdt of the William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty office in Great Barrington.

“Rentals would be the obvious choice in an already difficult rental market,” he stated, with a turnkey restaurant below for an owner-operator.

“This is not a single-family home, but rather a mixed-use commercial with residential aspect offering more flexibility to new owners,” Loholdt told The Eagle.

A new owner could work and live at the property while renting one of the residential spaces. Or the buyer of the property could lease the commercial space to a new restaurant chef/operator. Loholdt also suggested that the site could be a good investment opportunity.

Asked whether the ground floor space could be used for a different commercial venture, Loholdt said that “while the existing use and recent remodel is best served for a restaurant, other uses would be possible by working through the town's zoning board and bylaws.”

The offering is “all-inclusive” for the business, real estate and residential units, he said. The listing has attracted interest by potential chef-owners from eastern Massachusetts, Miami and Dallas, Loholdt added.

The offering does not include the adjacent structure at 17 Franklin St., also owned by the Gallo family, which was used previously as outdoor dining space and briefly as a frozen yogurt venture and a panini eatery.