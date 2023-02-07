After recent increases, gas prices drop slightly in Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — After climbing 11 cents over the past two weeks, the average gas price in Berkshire County has dropped by a penny this week.
The average price in the Berkshires is $3.41.4 cents per gallon, a tad lower than the average state price, which has dropped 2 cents to $3.41.8, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday.
The state average is 8 cents higher than a month ago, but 3 cents lower than at this time last year. The state average is also 4 cents lower than the national average, which as of Tuesday had dropped 5 cents to $3.45. The national price is 20 lower than a month ago, and 4 cents more than last year.