After recent increases, gas prices drop slightly in Berkshires, statewide

Tanker driver fills underground fuel tanks

The average gas price in the Berkshires has dropped a penny this week to $3.41 per gallon.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WESTWOOD — After climbing 11 cents over the past two weeks, the average gas price in Berkshire County has dropped by a penny this week.

The average price in the Berkshires is $3.41.4 cents per gallon, a tad lower than the average state price, which has dropped 2 cents to $3.41.8, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday.

The state average is 8 cents higher than a month ago, but 3 cents lower than at this time last year. The state average is also 4 cents lower than the national average, which as of Tuesday had dropped 5 cents to $3.45. The national price is 20 lower than a month ago, and 4 cents more than last year.

