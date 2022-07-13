Four Berkshire County entities are among 70 organizations from around the state that have received a combined $262,000 from the state Attorney General’s Office to fund summer jobs for young people.
The Berkshire organizations include: Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington; Greenagers in South Egremont; Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield; and Northern Berkshire Community Coalition in North Adams. All the funded positions are focused on promoting healthy living.
This is the eighth year that the AG’s Office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which enables teens and young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, healthy living and professional development. The grant program is funded with fair labor related settlement money from the AG’s Office.