BOSTON — State Attorney General Maura Healey has joined a coalition of nine states in filing a lawsuit to stop the last-ditch effort by the Trump administration to allow employers to withhold tips from their employees and make it harder for these workers to earn a living wage, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit, led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, challenges a U.S. Department of Labor rule that unlawfully seeks to remove the limit on nontipped work that a tipped worker can complete and still receive only the tipped minimum wage. The attorneys general of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and New York also have joined the lawsuit.