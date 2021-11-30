PITTSFIELD — 18 Degrees Early Education and Child Care Center in Pittsfield has been selected to participate in the state Department of Early Education’s pilot program, “Early Childhood Support Organization Initiative.”
The pilot program’s goal is to develop strategies that accelerate continuous improvement in teaching, curriculum and leadership skills to assure that children are receiving the highest levels of quality early education.
The state has contracted Flamingo Early Learning to implement the program to develop powerful and effective classroom leaders that will improve child outcomes and school readiness.