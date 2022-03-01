BOSTON — The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, which provides services across the state, is one of 22 organizations that have received a total of $600,000 from the new Residential Energy Assistance Grant Program from the state Attorney General's Office.
The program supports heating assistance for customers using gas, electric, oil and propane for heating.
The money is being provided to state agencies, municipalities and nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance to residents, and direct assistance to state agencies, municipalities and nonprofit organizations that include subsidized home heating costs and specialized assistance to customers, such as translating application documents to access existing heating programs.
The association will provide its community action agency partners from across the state with money to help customers who participate in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, as well as those who do not qualify for the program.
The grant program runs through June 15, 2024.