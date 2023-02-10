Associated Industries of Massachusetts president and CEO to deliver annual State of Massachusetts Business Address

BOSTON — John Regan, the president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, will deliver the eighth annual State of Massachusetts Business address virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
He will address whether labor shortages have become endemic to the Massachusetts economy, and how those shortages will affect the ability of Massachusetts employers to create economic prosperity state residents.
His address will also focus on the Massachusetts workforce and the impending demographic shift that threatens to extend the current shortage of workers throughout the economy.
Information/registration: aimnet.org.