PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union is one of six state companies selected to receive a 2021 Next Century award from the Associated Industries of Massachusetts.
Next Century awards honor employers, community organizations and individuals who have made unique contributions to the Massachusetts economy and the well-being of the people who live here.
The 2021 award winners will be honored Monday through Dec. 13 with tributes on AIM electronic and social media platforms.
Greylock was honored for several accomplishments, including:
• Waiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties and fees;
• Pausing payments for more than $200 million in loans;
• Providing more than $40 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans that saved more than 5,000 jobs in the Berkshire region from 2020 to early 2021;
• Fielding more than 145,646 calls, even as staff worked mostly from home;
• Making $762,000 in donations last year to community organizations.