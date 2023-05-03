Mother’s Day is next Sunday, but did you know that May is National Small Business Month?
Small businesses contribute to the national economy and its local community. This column will highlight Mother’s Day sales promotions, small business community service, and a guide for purchasing an air conditioner unit.
COOL AIR CONDITIONER TIPSWith the warmer weather approaching, you may be thinking of replacing your air conditioner unit. So let’s ask Bart Raser, the small business owner of Carr Hardware, what tips he has for prospective buyers.
“With improved energy efficiency units which can save you money, you may not want to wait until June or July to purchase a new air conditioner, when they tend to go on sale,” said Raser, who is Carr Hardware’s president.
“One question you will be asked by any air conditioner expert is, what is the size of your intended area?” Raser said. “Knowing the measurements for length, width and height is important.
“Price, energy efficiency and noise, are three other factors to consider,” he said. “The cost of an air conditioner is higher for the units that are energy efficient and lower in noise.”
Carr’s products qualify for a $40 rebate that Mass Save provides to consumers for energy efficient units, Raser added.
Before buying consider the type of air conditioner that you need.
“The most common is a window air conditioner,” Raser said, “but there are also casement air conditioners where the air conditioner is encased in the wall and needs to be removed and replaced. There is also a portable air conditioner, if a window is not in the room.
“Also don’t forget to consider getting a dehumidifier, which removes moisture from the air and is critical during the summer heat,” Raser emphasized.
Carr Hardware runs a sales promotion in August for people who trade-in their dehumidifiers, he said. Mass Save also gives rebates for purchasing energy efficient dehumidifiers, he added.
HOW SMALL BUSINESSES CONTRIBUTEIn Berkshire County, many small businesses give back to the community. Here are some examples:
In recent years, Carr Hardware has donated to the Berkshire Humane Society; Avon Gifts of Love; provided $8,500 in personal protection equipment for children returning to school; and given $5,000 to a Pittsfield children’s park.
On Mother’s Day, Robin Helfand, the owner of Robin’s Candy in Great Barrington, is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from her store’s sales of pure Belgian Chocolate Roses from May 8-14 to organizations that are helping displaced mothers and their families in Ukraine to resettle. Helfand also works with eighth grade girls to teach financial literacy and encourages them to start small businesses in the future.
MOTHER’S DAY DISCOUNTS AND EVENTSHere are some Mother’s Day discounts and events offered by small businesses in the Berkshires:
• RJ Stohr Diamonds & Fine Jewelry in Pittsfield is offering 50 percent off all in-stock jewelry (except for jewelry crafted in New England) through May 13, according to owner Rick Stohr.
• Carr Hardware is having sales on items like hanging flower baskets, housewares, and battery-powered outdoor equipment from Milwaukee and Stihl, “to name a few,” said Amy Goddard, the store’s director of marketing.
• Brittany Sumner, co-owner of Clark’s Nursery in Lee, said her store is offering a Mother’s Day sales promotion on hanging plants and perennials. “Buy three hanging baskets and get a fourth one for half price; purchase five one gallon perennials and get a sixth one free,” Sumner said.
• Michael Wainwright Studio and Store in Great Barrington sells personally designed “from my hands to your table dinnerware, glassware and barware,” store operations manager Bette Demeri said. At the retail store, all retail pricing is 20 percent off. (https://www.michaelwainwright.com/).
• Pittsfield artist Sally Tiska Rice is taking 10 percent off the price for one original piece, and 20 percent off two or more pieces , “which would make a great Mother’s Day gift,” she said. Tiska will be in her studio on the third floor of the Clock Tower Business Center from 1 to 5 p.m. May 12.
• T.P. Saddleblanket in Great Barrington is offering 20 percent off women’s full priced clothing through Mother’s Day, according to owners Ashley and John Pollizi.
• Bernay Fine Art in Great Barrington will open “The Familiar Unknown” on Saturday. Curated by Sue Muskat Knoll and Phil Knoll, The Familiar Unknown features items from 22 artists from the Hudson Valley, the Berkshires, and New York City, according to Paula Bernay. The show runs through June 4.
SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES BY GIVING GIFT CARDS“Why not support our small businesses this month by purchasing our Downtown Pittsfield Gift Card for Mother’s Day, birthdays, graduations or ‘just because’ gifts?’’ asks Kimberly Gritman, Downtown Pittsfield Inc.’s marketing director. See https://bit.ly/3oLlaHb.
I recommend checking your favorite local shops for details on their gift cards.
RX SAVING TIP
National Nurses Week is May 6-12. Several websites will offer discounts that week for nurses. They include: Chipotle (https://healthcare-heroes.chipotle.com/), Crocs (https://bit.ly/3p3KJTU), and Pulseuniform.com (https://bit.ly/3VnmcWe).