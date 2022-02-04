PITTSFIELD — Former North Adams Mayor Richard J. Alcombright has been named business market maker for Berkshire County, according to Heather Boulger, the executive director of the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board in Pittsfield.
Alcombright's position is with the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board and is funded by a state grant. It is associated with the Baker-Polito Administration’s “Partners for Recovery Plan” which funds market maker positions that support employer engagement activities that align with Career Technical Initiative grants and other workforce skills needs and opportunities.
Alcombright, who recently retired from a 40-year career at MountainOne Bank, served four two-year terms as mayor of North Adams between 2010 and 2018, and is currently a member of the North Adams School Committee. He also serves as president of Berkshire Community Action Council, is on the board of Berkshire Health Systems and serves several groups locally and state-wide that provide solutions for folks and families suffering from substance use disorder.