PITTSFIELD — National retail food chain Aldi, which operates a store in Pittsfield, has joined Massachusetts’ SNAP online purchasing program, the Baker-Polito administration has announced.
State residents who receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program now can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from participating Aldi stores for pickup and delivery via Instacart.
Aldi joins Walmart and Amazon as federally approved SNAP online retailers in the commonwealth. Massachusetts first launched the SNAP online purchasing program May 29.