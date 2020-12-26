PITTSFIELD — Alisa Costa learned at an early age the power that individuals have to effect change.
"I grew up the daughter of a public school teacher," said Costa, who is from Massapequa, N.Y., on Long Island. "My dad was an active union member. I remember even as a little kid when he went on strike and we went through a lot of sacrifices in order for his voice to be heard in that way. So, I always learned to value that kind of work."
In March 2017, Costa became initiative director of Berkshire Bridges — A Working Cities Initiative in Pittsfield, a nonprofit, resident-driven program that focuses on building economic opportunity for all, regardless of background. She also has 20 years of previous experience in health and social justice policy issues for organizations located in New York's Capital Region.
We spoke with Costa recently about her experience in community development issues, what the initiative she works for is trying to accomplish in the Berkshires, and why she originally wanted to work at the United Nations.
Q: You state on your LinkedIn page that you're currently getting excited about community development. What makes it so exciting?
A: There's this goal that Berkshire Bridges has that residents should build their own community and have a major voice in that.
When I started to do that work and tried to get people in the Morningside and West Side neighborhoods [in Pittsfield] engaged in that process, it became really exciting to me. For example, I was a part of the Better Block initiative on Tyler Street, and we, along with many neighborhoods, were part of this process of imagining something different. That part of community development is really exciting to me, imagining something different.
Q: What do you mean by imagining something different?
A: Before I did the initiative, you would drive down Tyler Street and see empty buildings and say, "Gosh, that's just an empty building, I wish it could be something else." But, I hadn't taken that next step to imagine what those empty buildings or a vacant lot would be what the neighborhood would want or desire.
Q: So, the exciting part is to see what the potential might be in these actual structures?
A: Yes, and to see people envision things and have them actually come to life, like the Tyler Street Lab or Riverway Park.
Q: It must take an awful lot of work to take these visions and make them into reality.
A: It is a lot of work. It takes community, and that's what we've been striving for, to make sure that more people are involved in that vision, because we can't do it alone and won't be successful if just a few people envision it. So, it takes many players to create something like that.
Q: How did you become involved in community work?
A: When I moved to Albany and went to school [Costa holds a bachelor's degree in political science from SUNY-Albany, and a certificate in nonprofit management from the Albany-based Rockefeller College of Public Affairs], I became really interested in state government, and I found the ability to shape public policy by getting a lot of people involved and the types of people you have to bring together to do that exhilarating.
I've always been somebody who wanted to bring people together to solve problems, and that's why this work, in particular, is really where my heart is, because it's this cross sector and we need all of us in the room to solve these huge challenges.
Q: In you first job out of college, you served as a legislative aide for the New York Civil Liberties Union. Did you intend to originally go into politics?
A: No, unless working at the U.N. is politics, [then], yes. I was going to move to New York City and work at the U.N., but instead I really fell in love with state government and all the things that the New York Civil Liberties Union was focused on. I kind of caught the bug.
Q: What else did you do?
A: I worked for the Civil Liberties Union for about four years, but beyond that, I did organizing and policing work for the New York AIDS coalition in the 1990s as well, so, I really got connected to a lot of people from diverse backgrounds and saw the amazing power of bringing those voices together.
Then, I had a longer career with New York State Planned Parenthood, where I became comfortable talking about controversial issues and getting others to speak up about them. ... I guess they're all controversial in their own way.
Q: Did you come to the Berkshires to take this job?
A: I moved here first.
Q: What is the Working Cities Initiative, and what is it trying to accomplish in the Berkshires?
A: It started as an initiative funded by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to develop new strategies for smaller Gateway Cities like Pittsfield to build civic infrastructure and revise local economies. We've been doing that for about four years now. ...
We celebrate residents as leaders in building their own community and we have the vision that all people of Pittsfield will experience a just, thriving community that will improve the quality of life. Basically, it's creating more opportunities to build social capital, enhance your power in the community and in your own life or connect to vital resources to stabilize households.
We're really focused on Morningside and West Side, but the vision is really about the whole Berkshires.
Q: How do you try and get people to take responsibility for their own communities and generate new ideas?
A: I really take this work from both directions, from a top-down to bottom-up approach, because you really have to look at reasons why people aren't engaged in their communities, and it's a whole host of reasons, right?
It's really about helping community leaders and the people who hold power to be able to open up and listen to residents again and actually act in order for them to be incumbent for them to come forward again and work to better their community.
Q: How do you convince people who have been involved in these kinds of projects before that your type of approach will work?
A: I think what's been great about this initiative is that the biggest purpose is to learn.
The Federal Reserve Bank said try things, don't be afraid to make mistakes and learn from that. So, as much as there are individual victories, its not as much about those individual victories as it is about changing the system, because the system is creating the individual outcomes that it was meant to create.
What are the policy levers, what are the traditions and cultural barriers that are preventing a large number of our neighborhoods from fully participating in our community and changing those things, even on the smallest level? ... For example, the education system has its own struggles, because it was created at a time when the family structure was very different and people's work hours were very different.
Q: How would you compare doing this work in the Berkshires to doing advocacy in the Capital Region?
A: I love the Berkshires for its intimacy. What takes years in the Capital Region, I feel, takes far less time here because your reach as an individual in how far you're removed from the people in power here is so much better. Your voice carries so much farther.
As someone who lobbies legislators and barely got to speak to my own elected officials [in New York], to move to the Berkshires and have the access that we have here blew me away.
Q: You said you originally wanted to work at the United Nations. Did you want to be a diplomat?
A: Probably just a staff person working behind the scenes. ... for me, it was always about having connections. I wanted to have connections with other countries and other cultures. For me, the U.N. was the big melting pot of all that, creating alliances and solving problems together.
Q: Have you ever thought of maybe doing that again?
A: I never mastered a second language. That makes it almost impossible.