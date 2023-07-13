Father and son financial advisers Bill and Adam Kirby find their focus

PITTSFIELD — It's not unusual for fathers and sons to work together, but they're often not doing so as business partners.

Bill and Adam Kirby, both financial advisers, are an exception. The father, Bill, brought his son, Adam, into the business some 20 years ago, and together they run Kirby Investment Strategies in Pittsfield.

We spoke with the Kirbys recently about their working relationship and their profession and this is what they told us.

Q: How long have you been working as financial advisers?

Bill: I've spent some 53 years managing money for clients.

Adam: I got licensed in 2001 at Fidelity Investments. Before that I actually interned with them. I went to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. My sophomore through my senior year I interned with Fidelity. I was hired right after graduation.

Q: Did you plan to work together or did it just happen?

Adam: We always had a game plan to work together. But my father did say you should be on your own for five years learning how to build a business, not just coming into a business. Then 9/11 happened. I had been with Fidelity for four or five years. In 2002 when everything changed, we decided that that would be a good time for me to come back and help my dad with his business.

Q: You mentioned 9/11 as a significant turning point. Were you working in New York then?

Adam: I was actually working in downtown Pittsburgh at the time. If you remember, at the time there was a plane that we thought was headed that way and went down in Pennsylvania. My wife (Silvana), then fiancée, was working in the tallest building in Pittsburgh and I was about a block away. They evacuated the city. We went different ways and then we met up. We certainly had a scare.

Q: Adam, did you always want to be a financial adviser?

Adam: Quite honestly, I was not sure when I went to college exactly what I was interested in. But then through the internship and business classes I really did enjoy the business quite a bit. My dad would always help me and walk me through things and show me the business from his side. My father had a pretty successful business so we did discuss a long-term plan about what would happen if I entered the business and would enjoy it, which did happen.

Q: So how do you work together as father and son?

Bill: When we're working together, I guess it's a matter of focus. I'm old school, a paper pusher. Adam is very, very focused on technology. A lot of our creative work really revolves around his expertise in technology. But to answer your question more directly, I think it has made for a better relationship. For me it's always been family first. I have two wonderful children, another son, Aaron, and I think that our relationship has solidified an even greater bond.

I'll let Adam speak about this on his side, but we've become best friends.

Q: How would you describe the relationship Adam?

Adam: When we first got together, there was no playbook around this so we didn't really know at the beginning. It's an interesting dynamic. We're partners now in business. When I first started, he was the manager. He's my father first. My partner in another sense, and it's really evolved. We're together pretty much all day. I can share things with him in the morning. We've really just turned it into a great friendship on top of all that.

The good news is we were really able to manage all of those different positions and make it work over the years. We're now pretty streamlined. The father-son is still there. Over the years we've tried to keep that as well. We'll make sure that we play some golf together on the off times. We make it about family as much as possible, but when were here we're definitely partners.

Q: Bill, why did you decide to become a financial adviser?

Bill: In large part because I did major in finance, business courses and investment courses [at Saint John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.]. My first job was with an independent advisory organization, and I did come home for personal reasons. My mom was very ill. I just felt that need to support her. After about six years I decided to get into the sell side of the business, the brokerage end. Because of my experience it was really a steady process. I passed the exam to become a broker, and the job opportunity was contingent on my passing the exam.

Adam: My dad said he passed the exam ... correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't it the day of or day after I was born?

Bill: I had been training for a few months to pass the exam. But the day Adam was born, I was supposed to be with my wife at childbirth. I had just purchased a new home in Lenox. The phone was ringing. It was being installed. I was asked, "Aren't you going to answer the phone?" So I picked it up. It was my boss. He said, "I've got two pieces of information for you, which would you like first?" I said, "Are they both good or bad?" He said, "I'll get you the good news first. You have a new son," and I dropped to one knee. And he said, "You've passed the exam."

Adam: And now it's gone full circle working together.

Q: Without telling me your trade secrets, how do you go about selecting investments for your clients?

Bill: I think we're always looking for great ideas. We do a lot of researching. We're more dependent on research from major firms. It's a matter of piecing it all together. Sometimes it can be overwhelming but if we have an area of focus and we feel comfortable with the research that is available to us, then we'll look at various sectors and look to enhance our clients' portfolio.

Q: How has financial advising changed since you started?

Bill: It's certainly more competitive. I think it's made somewhat easier because of the technology that's available to us. I can remember hanging up Reuters papers all over underneath our ticker tape back then. Now everything is so automated. We have two screens on our desk for staying current with the marketplace. Compliance is an issue in the forefront nowadays. That's much tighter than it was years ago. Today we can trade anywhere in the world without passing a nanosecond.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to be a financial adviser?

Bill: Wow. So many things have changed. I went solo when I started. I think it's made easier if you can join some kind of team. I was told it would take a minimum of five years to get my feet off the ground, and it took every minute of that. To go out and do it on your own is a real grind. My best advice would be to join a major firm where they'll give you good support but make yourself part of a team where all possible.

Adam: I feel the same way, especially with the technology that we're talking about. With E-Trade, people can do it from their living room. Finding a team that can add value to a client rather than just stock picking is very important.

Q: Who wins at golf most of the time?

Bill: Adam is better than a six-handicap. I need say no more.