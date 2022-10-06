Allied Health Systems of Springfield to pay state $430K to resolve allegations it falsely billed MassHealth

BOSTON — Allied Health Systems of Springfield has reached a $430,000 settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office to resolve allegations that it falsely billed MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, for services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician.
According to the Attorney General's Office, the company and its CEO, Henry Azzun, submitted false and/or fraudulent claims to MassHealth and managed care entities administering benefits for MassHealth members for services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician.
The settlement also includes a requirement that Allied must operate under a three-year compliance program overseen by an independent compliance monitor. That program will include updated policies and procedures, new training for staff, and yearly on-site audits conducted by the monitor. Allied will pay for the compliance monitoring program.