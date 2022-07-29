<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Allison Kennedy joins Molari as health care supervisor

Allison Kennedy Photo

Allison Kennedy

PITTSFIELD — Allison Kennedy has joined Molari Employment and HealthCare Services as a health care supervisor.

In this position, Kennedy will serve as an integral member of Molari’s HealthCare Division. She will work with the company’s health care employees to provide quality in-home care to Berkshire County seniors and people with disabilities, enabling them to remain safely in their homes.

Kennedy has a variety of customer service, communication and organizational skills that she brings to her role at Molari, having worked in office, health care and retail settings throughout her career.

