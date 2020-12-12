LENOX — Attorney Paula K. Almgren has earned top honors from Super Lawyers, a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers who have attained a high level of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The Super Lawyers designation is presented to fewer than 5 percent of attorneys in Massachusetts.
Almgren, an elder law and estate and care planning attorney, is the founder of Almgren Law Group in Lenox. She also is president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and is a member of that organization’s public policy committee.
She is a graduate of Williams College and Albany Law School of Union University.