PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Alzheimer’s Partnership will host a full-day workshop on Aug. 24 featuring dementia care expert Teepa Snow at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
Snow’s “Positive Approach to Care” program decreases the stigma around dementia and enhances life and relationships of those living with brain change and those caring for them.
Tickets are $85. Early registration is recommended as space is limited. This full-day program includes a light breakfast and lunch and is designed for family caregivers, health care professionals, and anyone interested in learning creative and innovative ways to interact with and care for someone with dementia. Continuing education units for professionals will be available at an additional cost through Berkshire AHEC.
To register, search "Teepa Snow" on eventbrite.com or visit the Berkshire Alzheimer’s Partnership Facebook page.