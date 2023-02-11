Amanda Merk named director of Chatham Public Library in NY

CHATHAM, N.Y. — Amanda Merk, of Great Barrington, has been named the director of the Chatham Public Library by the Chatham Board of Education.
Merk replaces Jen McCreery, who resigned in October.
She has extensive previous experience in this field having worked for libraries large and small in Massachusetts and Vermont.
Merk, who is also a yoga teacher, holds a master’s degree in library and information studies from Simmons University in Boston and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from McGill University in Montreal. She has also undertaken post-graduate coursework in children’s and school library teaching.