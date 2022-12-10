<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Samantha Kaftan joins SVMC ExpressCare as a physician assistant

Samantha Kaftan Photo

Samantha Kaftan 

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Putnam Physicians.

Kaftan earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Dallas. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Most recently, Kaftan worked as a physician assistant in the emergency department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She also worked as a physician assistant in hospital medicine at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

