Samantha Kaftan joins SVMC ExpressCare as a physician assistant

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Samantha Kaftan has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Putnam Physicians.
Kaftan earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Dallas. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Most recently, Kaftan worked as a physician assistant in the emergency department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She also worked as a physician assistant in hospital medicine at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs, Iowa.