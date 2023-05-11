Amber Besaw fell in love with North Adams when she first visited 17 years ago. She's still here, helping the community

PITTSFIELD — First impressions are often the ones that last.
Amber Besaw fell in love with North Adams the first time she visited the city 17 years ago. She's been here ever since.
She's spent the last seven years as the executive director of the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, a North Adams-based organization that brings people together to support all facets of the community, according to its mission statement. The coalition also does a lot of work with children and families. In 2016, Besaw succeeded Adam Hinds when he left the executive director's position to run for state Senate
We spoke with Besaw recently about how she came to the Berkshires and the role that NBCC plays in the community.
Q: I've heard that you grew up on a dairy farm in western New York near the Canadian border. How did you end up working for a community organization in Massachusetts?
A: It's a long story and a long journey for sure. I did grow up on a small farm in New York state, went to school in the SUNY system, studied sociology (SUNY Potsdam) and went on to get my master's in community counseling and mental health (at SUNY Oswego). I worked in a variety of emergency mental health therapeutic health care community-based programs that were all in New York. That's actually where I started my career.
Q: Why did you come to the Berkshires?
A: I actually moved here 16 years ago to work in the Berkshires for the Brien Center in a new program they were launching at the time. It was an opportunity to move my family someplace new and different. I've kind of always been drawn to Massachusetts. My husband's a huge Red Sox fan. So it seemed like an adventure.
Q: I've heard that your first trip to North Adams was on your first visit to Massachusetts, and that you wanted to move to the city after spending your first night here. Is that true?
A: It's totally true.
Q: How did that happen?
A: When my husband and I lived in New York it was very close to the military base at Fort Drum. I met a young couple at the time who are no longer married. But Jennifer and I have been best friends for a long time. She grew up here in North Adams and Williamstown. She had moved home and my husband and I were at a crossroads trying to figure out what to do. This would have been the fall of 2006. She said come and visit. We visited the first weekend in October. I remember distinctly driving over the Route 2 bridge into the beautiful fall foliage weekend in North Adams. To me it felt like home.
The landscape was beautiful. It was this clean little New England town three hours from New York (City) three hours from Boston, four hours from where we grew up, within a drive of these places we like to go to and visit. I'm a country girl, so it was that nice balance of there are things here but I'm not living in the city.
Q: Did you move here right away?
A: It actually didn't take that long. We came in October to visit. I started job searching, found a job at the Brien Center in early November, and applied. At the end of November I came back for an interview. In December I was offered the job and accepted. I came in January. I came home on the weekends for about a month, and then we found an apartment. It was literally about four or five months. It was really quick.
Q: How did you get involved with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition?
A: I worked for the Brien Center for almost five years. Twelve-plus years ago I decided it was time in my career to do something more in line in my career with prevention. Sometimes we look at ourselves and decide we need something else. Working here at the coalition at the family resource center program was an opportunity to use all that I had learned working with children and families from a different perspective.
Q: What was it about working with families and children that interested you?
A: I think what I found is that kids are just fascinating. They're so resilient, and there's a lot of hope working with children. Their trajectory is a little bit different. They're not like adults that have established patterns. There's much more flexibility in there and much more that you can intervene on and change.
Q: You studied archaeology and anthropology in college at first. Why did you initially go in that direction?
A: I always laugh that when I was a kid I was going to grow up to be Indiana Jones. I started taking anthropology and archaeology as an undergrad but I didn't enjoy it as much as I did sociology 101. I had a great professor. I sort of had this movement toward living people, living culture, which is far more fascinating to me then dealing with people that aren't here anymore. I like the idea of attacking something that's actually happening.
Q: What does the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition do?
A: We have five areas that we focus on: health and wellness, leadership development, substance abuse prevention, youth development, family support and neighborhood development and then connecting the community. I think we see our role as wanting to be a positive force for bringing people together for building and helping our community to have access to what already exists here and the ability to impact what's happening. We bring the community together to talk about solutions to things in a positive perspective. It's not so positive that we don't realize where the deficits are and that things need to change, but the recognition that we can change things and do things differently.
We never really fit well into one sector so we call ourselves a community organization.
Q: How do you serve the community?
A: We hold forums. We try and convene the community together. Healing families is the foundation of our family support work.
Q: Give me an example of one of your programs.
A: Our community outreach volunteer training. For almost two decades our organization has offered free training to community members who want to get more involved. We are an organization of 14 people. Fourteen people are not going to be able to address every need and every issue we see. It's just impossible. So we extend our capacity network by training community members to do that work.
Say Joe Smith says, "Boy, I'd really like to get more involved in the community but I'm not really sure how." He can take our community volunteer training for free and once a week for six months Joe's going to learn what are the human services networks that are in our region, what are the places that people can go to get help and how does it work. So he has this information so if his neighbors or his friends need something he can help them.
Traditionally, Joe is going to get some training in confidence management, public speaking, what does it mean to be in a leadership position. So when he get done with the training [he learns] here are some volunteer opportunities, here are some boards that are looking for help. We're building up our own community to take care of its needs and to help each other.
Q: If you weren't doing what you're doing now, what do you think you would be doing?
A: Oh, my goodness. That's great question, I don't know. I guess I've always seen my work, it sounds a bit like a cliche, as a calling. I've never really questioned or wondered what else I would be doing. I guess there's always different opportunities out there but I've always been lucky to find a place with work that I feel good in.
I never thought I was going to be an executive director of a nonprofit. I have no idea what's next.