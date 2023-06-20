Amici restaurant in West Stockbridge is officially reopening Wednesday

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — A popular Italian restaurant is slated to reopen Wednesday six months after a fire caused significant damage to the business.
Most of the familiar items on Amici's menu will be available, but customers craving its signature Margherita pizza will have to wait a bit longer. The pizza oven, which was the source of the Jan. 20 overnight fire, is still on order and expected to arrive within a couple of weeks.
“We can’t wait to see everybody,” co-owner Octavio Nallin said of the 4 p.m. reopening.
Nallin is hiring additional staff, particularly servers and bussers, in anticipation of a summer season fueled by Tanglewood and other nearby cultural venues. None of his employees have quit since the fire, and all were paid for the entire time of the closure, he added.
Amici is located on the first floor of a two-story building on Albany Road that houses other businesses and offices — some of which were also forced to temporarily close after the fire.
The blaze gutted Amici's kitchen, and Nallin and co-owner Bridget Cappo are working with a public adjuster to settle the final payments from insurance. A pizza oven left on overnight caused the blaze.
The restaurant has since undergone significant renovations. There’s a new stove and part of the wood floor has been replaced with slate-gray tile following 30,000 gallons of water damage. There’s also new paneling on the walls behind the bar.
Going with the slightly new look, there are a few new menu items, including a Sicilian Arancini appetizer, which is breaded rice balls filled with mozzarella, a four-cheese pizza called the Quattro Formaggio, and a New York Strip Steak entree with mashed potatoes, asparagus and a garlic red wine sauce.
Amici’s website has a countdown to the minutes the restaurant officially reopens, although there was a soft reopening Thursday through Monday.
“Days Friday and Saturday, we were busier than dinner during the winter,” Nallin said. The restaurant offers both a breakfast and lunch menu Friday through Sunday.
Nallin, 29, worked 14 years at a restaurant owned by a French Canadian in Brazil called Bouquet Garni. He came to the United States to work at Butternut Ski Area in Great Barrington just before the pandemic. Ten flights were canceled leaving him stranded in the United States.
After his stint at Butternut, he took a job as chef at Six Depot down the street from Amici. Then, when Six Depot phased out its brunch, he and Cappo launched Amici, which opened in April 2022.
Nallin said he is looking forward to a busy summer.
“Last year was insane and great,” he said. “We can’t wait to have a great summer again.”